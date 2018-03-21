Craft Brew Comedy
Good City Brewing 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A monthly comedy showcase on Milwaukee's East Side! Presented by Good City Brewing and Milwaukee Comedy, this show will present the finest in local and regional comedy acts. Check out hilarious stand up comedy and delicious craft beer with Craft Brew Comedy!
Tickets Available @: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-brew-comedy-tickets-43636135857
