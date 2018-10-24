Monthly stand up comedy showcase on Milwaukee's East Side! Presented by Good City Brewing and Milwaukee Comedy, this show presents the finest in local and reginal comedy acts. Check out hilarious stand up comedy and delicious craft beer with Craft Brew Comedy!

Good City is the perfect place to laugh! Table service features Good City beer on tap and a delicious snack menu! Please note: the restaurant is separate from the comedy room. If you plan to order off Good City Brewing's full menu (which is full of yummy stuff!) plan to arrive early so you have plenty of time to enjoy your meal before moving into the event room.

Tickets are only $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 so get there early and enjoy some delicious food and craft beer from Good City. The show starts at 7:30pm. Seating is general admission.

Good City - Good Comedy!

Craft Brew Comedy

Wednesday, Oct 24th, 2018

at Good City Hall , 2108 North Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI

Doors open 6:30p, Show at 7:30pm