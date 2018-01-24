An all new monthly comedy showcase on Milwaukee's East Side! Presented by Good City Brewing and Milwaukee Comedy, this show will present the finest in local and reginal comedy acts. Check out hilarious stand up comedy and delicious craft beer with Craft Brew Comedy!

Tickets are only $7 pre-sale or $10 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 so get there early and enjoy some delicious food and craft beer from Good City. The show starts at 7:30pm. Seating is general admission.

Good City - Good Comedy!

Craft Brew Comedy

Wednesday, January 24th, 2018

at Good City Hall , 2108 North Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI

Doors open 6:30p, Show at 7:30pm