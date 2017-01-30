Event time: 12pm-5pm

This is the 5th year of our Crafts & Drafts Spring Beer Fest, which is a fund-raiser for the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance (WOCA), and helps kick of Milwaukee Beer Week!

Besides all of the great regular and seasonal beers that will be featured at Crafts & Drafts, each table will also feature a Very Important Beer. All you'll need to try a sample of one of these hard-to-find VIBs, is a Tasting Ticket, which will be available for purchase at the event - $1 per ticket.

Not only will there be regular beers, seasonal beers, and VIBs, but we'll be topping it off with our VIP Tasting Area. In here, you'll find 28 of the most-prized beers which we could could gather up for you. Tasting Tickets will also be needed for these samples. VIP Admission Ticketholders will receive a batch of 25 Tasting Tickets when they enter the event, and additional Tasting Tickets will be available to purchase at the event, $1 per ticket.

Price: $55-$70 Full info at: http://www.craftsanddrafts.org/tickets.html