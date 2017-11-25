Crafts & Drafts
Riverwest Public House Cooperative 815 E Locust St, , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Riverwest Public House is happy to present our first Crafts & Drafts craft fair. We will be loading our gallery wall up with small pieces of art and setting up vendor tables throughout the bar. We will have music and drink specials. Support local artists on Small Business Saturday!
Admission is free with a donation to the Riverwest Food Bank.
Info
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events, Visual Arts