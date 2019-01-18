January 18 – March 2, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday, January 18, 5:00-9:00 pm

Artist Talk: Saturday, February 9, 1:30-2:30 pm

Craig Blietz's impressive new work, Herd, combines beautifully rendered cows with abstract images of agricultural icons of barns, corn stalks, and tractors, resulting in boldly patterned compositions of shapes and colors. The artist's monumental paintings display recognizable Wisconsin scenes, giving each work a distinct sense of place.

Curated by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), the Craig Blietz Herd exhibition is on view at MOWA from October 13, 2018 to January 13, 2019 and travels to the Tory Folliard Gallery on January 18th, where it remains on view through March 2nd.

Please join us in the Gallery on February 9th for a 1:30 -2:30 pm Talk with Craig Blietz and Graeme Reid, Director of Collections and Exhibitions, Museum of Wisconsin Art.