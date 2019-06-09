Craig Finn w/the Uptown Controllers
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Perhaps best known as the singer of The Hold Steady, Craig Finn is a Minnesota-bred singer, songwriter and guitarist based out of New York City. Combining literary influences like Jack Kerouac and John Berryman with the musical influences of Bruce Springsteen and fellow Minnesotan Paul Westerberg, Finn’s highly descriptive lyrical style has a focus on narrative, crafting whole worlds for people in his songs to exist within.
