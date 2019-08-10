Don't miss the 2nd annual Cream City Classic- an open water swim race in the Milwaukee River!! Sanctioned by US Masters Swimming, this 1.5 mile race in the Third Ward will celebrate progress made in river restoration and water quality, promote on-going stewardship and elevate swimming as a life skill for all Milwaukeeans. While we have come a long way, there is still work to be done to continue improving water quality and removing barriers to who can reasonably access and enjoy our common waters. We all have a right to SWIMMABLE, fishable, drinkable waters. This is our swim, in our river... so let's jump in together Milwaukee!!

Organized by Milwaukee Water Commons, with support from Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Harbor District, and Wisconsin Sea Grant.