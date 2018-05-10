Cream City Comedy Festival 2018

CCCF takes place Thursday, May 10th through Sunday, May 13th, 2018 at venues all around the Milwaukee area.

Featuring the best local and regional stand-up comedians performing in a variety of show formats, the Cream City Comedy Festival aims to celebrate and raise awareness of Milwaukee’s burgeoning comedy scene by making the shows as accessible as possible, both geographically and financially.

EVERY SHOW IS ADMISSION-FREE!

Suggested donations will be accepted at the door to benefit Wisconsin Humane Society and COA Youth and Family Centers. The festival will take place in a different neighborhood each day so there is no need to go across town to catch multiple shows.

The Cream City Comedy Festival is produced by Sammy Arechar, Phil Davidson, Nate Seek, Addie Blanchard, Liz Ziner and Ryan Holman.

Schedule at: http://creamcityfest.com/