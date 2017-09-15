cream city review Visiting Writers Series: Ramona Ausubel

Event time: 7pm-9pm

cream city review and the UWM English Department are excited to welcome writer Ramona Ausubel for a reading at the Edith S. Hefter Conference Center on October 4th at 7:00 p.m.. Ausubel is the author of No One is Here , A Guide to Being Born, and Sons and Daughters of Ease and Plent y. Ausubel is the winner of the PEN Center USA Literary Award for Fiction and the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award. She has also been a finalist for the New York Public Library Young Lions Fictions Award. Come out for a great night. Hope to see you there!

Price: Free Admission