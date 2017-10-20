Cream City Theater presents: Twelve Angry Men

Twelve Angry Men

by Reginald Rose

Directed by Katherine Beeson

7:30 pm October 20,21, 27 and 28

2:00 pm October 22 and 29

Inspiration Studios

1500 South 73rd Street

West Allis, WI 53214

Step inside the jury room as twelve men determine the fate of a young defendant accused of the murder of his father. The case seems open and shut to everyone; everyone except Juror Number Eight, who then is reluctantly allowed to present the facts as he sees them. Tempers soon flare and biases and prejudices are brought to light as each man examines his own reasons for voting guilty.

This is one of the greatest courtroom dramas of all time -- even though the audience never sees any part of the trial. The intimate setting of Inspiration Studios is the perfect venue for this engrossing and riveting play.