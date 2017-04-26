Creatures of the Night! - Riverside Park
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 8pm-11:59pm
Search for and identify the creatures of the night living in Riverside Park. We will focus on bats, moths, spiders, fireflies, nighthawks and frogs as we learn the adaptations they use to survive in the dark.
Date and Time
Monday, May 22nd
8:00 PM to 11:59 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated
Info
View Map
