Creatures of the Night! - Riverside Park

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8pm-11:59pm

Search for and identify the creatures of the night living in Riverside Park. We will focus on bats, moths, spiders, fireflies, nighthawks and frogs as we learn the adaptations they use to survive in the dark.

Date and Time

Monday, May 22nd

8:00 PM to 11:59 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Info
