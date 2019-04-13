Creedence Revived

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Come on and ride the wind with one of the most highly sought after tribute bands in the world, Creedence Revived. Having played all over the globe, and with a track-record of selling out shows everywhere they go, this group knows how to rock the house. Made up of four of Chicago’s & LA’s most talented musicians, Creedence Revived blends their unique style with the original swamp rock while adding a touch of their own “Revived Flair.”

CreedenceRevived.com

Schauer Arts Center
147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
262-670-0560
CreedenceRevived.com
262-670-0560
