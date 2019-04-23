The Crisis of Connection
Velobahn Coffee & Cycle 3618 W. Pierce St.,, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Join NEWaukee and Advocate Aurora Health as we explore how social isolation affects people’s daily lives and how we can create a ‘beacon of belonging’ in this new age of social interaction and technology.
In a time of infinite possibilities to connect to one another, we as a society are getting lonelier. There are approximately 212 social media platforms on the market designed to bring people closer, but we are actually doing the opposite. People have hundreds – if not thousands – of social media connections. But in stark contrast, since 1985, the number of people that report having no close friends has increased from 36% to 54% in 2016. And according to a recent study by Cigna Health, nearly 50% of Americans report sometimes or always feeling alone.