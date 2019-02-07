Join AIGA Wisconsin, Adworkers, Islands of Brilliance, UW-M and Dandy for an evening to help bring awareness and gain volunteers for local organization Islands of Brilliance who runs monthly experimental learning workshops in art, design, and technology designed specifically for children, teens, and young adults on the autism spectrum.

Please visit our Eventbrite here to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/critterbots-the-battle-continues-registration-54504282777