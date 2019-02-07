Critterbots: The Battle Continues
Dandy - Midventurous Modern 5020 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Join AIGA Wisconsin, Adworkers, Islands of Brilliance, UW-M and Dandy for an evening to help bring awareness and gain volunteers for local organization Islands of Brilliance who runs monthly experimental learning workshops in art, design, and technology designed specifically for children, teens, and young adults on the autism spectrum.
Please visit our Eventbrite here to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/critterbots-the-battle-continues-registration-54504282777
