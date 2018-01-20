Cross-country Skiing for Beginners

to Google Calendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Don’t get stuck inside this winter - give cross-country skiing a try! We’ll provide the gear and the instruction that’ll have you hitting the slopes in no time. Be sure to dress in layers. Continue your adventures by becoming a UEC Member. With your membership you can borrow snowshoes or any of our equipment lending program items.

Sat., Jan. 20 | 10 - 11:30am

Sat., Feb. 17 | 10 - 11:30am

For adults and accompanied children | Adults: $6 (Nonmembers: $9) Children: $4 (Nonmembers: $7)

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Outdoors/Fitness, Sports & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cross-country Skiing for Beginners - 2018-01-20 10:00:00