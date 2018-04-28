Crosscurrents: Indo Jazz Fusion
MATC - Downtown Campus 700 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Featuring
Zakir Hussain- Tabla Dave Holland-Bass Chris Potter-Saxophone (Grammy Nominee)
Shankar Mahadevan-Vocals Louiz Banks-Keyboards Sanjay Divecha-Guitar
Gino Banks – Drums
Saturday, April 28th 2018, 8 PM (Doors open at 7 PM)
Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) – COOLEY THEATER
1015 N. 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI (Corner of 6th and State)
(Note – Cooley Theater is located on the 2nd floor inside the Main Building “M”). Map of campus on Raaga web site)
Tickets :- V VIP, VIP($100), Main Floor ($65) – All Main Floor tickets are reserved seating
Balcony ($55) – General Open Seating
For Tickets – www.raagaentertainment.com
414-771-3535