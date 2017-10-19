Crossing Over
UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
October 19 - November 10, 2017
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 19, 5-8pm
Remarks at 7pm
Crossing Over showcases work created by undergraduate students of UWM Peck School of the Arts in the Department of Art and Design who received scholarship and fellowship awards in 2017. This exciting annual event includes the exceptional artwork produced by these emerging artists in a wide range of mediums and converging a wide variety of topics.
Please join us in celebrating these outstanding artists.
All gallery events are free and open to the public!
Gallery Hours
Monday - Friday: Noon to 5pm
Thursday: Noon to 7pm
UWM Union Art Gallery
2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., UWM Union Campus Level W199
For more information, visit unionartgallery.uwm.edu or call 414-229-6310