Crossing Over

October 19 - November 10, 2017

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 19, 5-8pm

Remarks at 7pm

Crossing Over showcases work created by undergraduate students of UWM Peck School of the Arts in the Department of Art and Design who received scholarship and fellowship awards in 2017. This exciting annual event includes the exceptional artwork produced by these emerging artists in a wide range of mediums and converging a wide variety of topics.

Please join us in celebrating these outstanding artists.

All gallery events are free and open to the public!

Gallery Hours

Monday - Friday: Noon to 5pm

Thursday: Noon to 7pm

UWM Union Art Gallery

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., UWM Union Campus Level W199

For more information, visit unionartgallery.uwm.edu or call 414-229-6310