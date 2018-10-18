Crossing Over

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 18, 5-8pm / Remarks at 7pm

Crossing Over is an exhibition that showcases work created by undergraduate students of the UWM Peck School of Arts Department of Art and Design who received a scholarship and/or fellowship award in 2018. This exciting annual event includes the exceptional artwork produced by these emerging artists in a wide range of mediums and covering a variety of topics. Please join us in celebrating these outstanding UWM artists.

