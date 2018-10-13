Crystal Bowersox
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $28
This runner-up in the ninth season of American Idol has drawn on her various influences – across folk-pop, classic rock, soul, blues and country – to make the kind of music that resonates with her spirit. As one of her songwriting partners describes it, she has “a voice like dirt and diamonds.”
Info
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941 View Map
Concerts