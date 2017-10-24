Crystal Singing Bowls & Acupuncture

Wendy Kohlhaas of Celestial Sound & Ali of Ali Ali Healing join heARTS to offer you a unique experience blending 3 modalities of love, light and sound to assist you in your healing and awakening.

-Gemstone Crystal Bowls bathe you in sound and vibrations to enable deep relaxation, rejuvenation and assist you in your healing.

-Esoteric Acupuncture combines chakra theory, sacred geometry and acupuncture to harmonize and balance your energy field and expand your consciousness. (Needle-less option available)

-New Paradigm Multi Dimensional Transformation utilizes the energies of unconditional love and freedom from fear to assist you in remembering your wholeness.

This high vibrational event has limited spaces available. The cost is $30. Email info@alialihealing.com or heronblue21@gmail.com to reserve your space.