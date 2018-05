Cuba Caravan, Potluck & Send Off

Join us to welcome the caravan on Saturday, June 23, 2018

5:00 pm Pot Luck Dinner, 6:30 pm Program

Central United Methodist Church, 639 N. 25th St. Milw. 53233

Caravan Speaker: Gail Walker

Executive Director, IFCO/Pastors for Peace

Journalist, activist, former organizer for Cooperation Westside in Milwaukee

Also: “Dare to Dream,” a 30-minute documentary about Cuba’s international Latin American School of Medicine

Sponsored by Pastors for Peace, https://ifconews.org/ 212-926-5757;

Wis. Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, www.wicuba.wordpress.com; 414 273-1040

Like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/WICNRC/