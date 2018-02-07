Cuddle Magic w/Warhola Cats & Barbouille Hymn

Cuddle Magic (Brooklyn, NY & Philadelphia, PA) // https://www.facebook.com/ cuddlemagic/

Warhola Cats (Milwaukee) // https://www.facebook.com/ warholacats/

Barbouille Hymn (Milwaukee // new project feat. Didier Leplae

More details TBA!

21+

"Individual members of the chamber pop group Cuddle Magic have worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Amanda Palmer, and Okkervil River. But for better or worse Cuddle Magic have never come across as pop-music natives. Their conservatory training always shows through in the combination of complex structures, bright harmonies, and snappy humor that has defined their sound. Ashes/Axis marks a major turning point. The proper follow-up to 2012’s Info Nympho (following a 2014 full-length collaboration with toy pianist Phyllis Chen and pianist Ran Blake), Ashes/Axis captures Cuddle Magic diving into the “pop” side of “chamber pop” with more fluency and confidence than they’ve ever shown in the past. Right off the bat, the smooth, spit-shined mix by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Atony and the Johnsons) contrasts dramatically with the dusty immediacy of the band's previous records. From the fat, synthetic groove of leadoff track “Slow Rider” onward, they've traded the primarily acoustic instrumentation of past work for gurgling, bottom-heavy synths and electronic drumbeats.

"On Let It Be You, last year’s collaboration between Cuddle Magic bandleader Benjamin Lazar Davis and Joan As Policewoman, Lazar Davis went for the commercial jugular with an audacious turn at arena-ready bubblegum R&B. In some ways, Ashes/Axis behaves as a companion piece to that album. Like Let It Be You, several of the songs have a basis in intertwined Ghanaian rhythmic patterns. And it’s obvious that Let It Be You's bassy thump was still in Lazar Davis’ ear when he sat with Goggin to run the original studio tracks for Ashes/Axis through post-production effects.

"But Lazar Davis’ bandmates bring such strong presence to the table that they offset the exaggerated, sweaty-handkerchief affectations that nearly turned Let It Be You into a caricature. Though Lazar Davis remains the principal songwriter, Cuddle Magic’s fellow multi-instrumentalists Christopher McDonald and Alec Spiegelman also contributed songs, as did guest co-writers like Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive and Lip Talk’s Sarah K. Pedinotti. With all those hands on deck, it's no surprise that Ashes/Axis contains more layers, both musically and thematically. And Kristin Slipp’s vocals, whether she sings lead or backup, serve as a kind of backbone that binds the album together."