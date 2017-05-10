Culture Work Mural Unveiling

Event time: 2-5pm

Milwaukee's Historic Mitchell Street between 1st and 2st Streets in front of the Butters Fetting Co. building.

Talk to artists about their process

• Hear live music from Latino Arts Strings

• Enjoy food from Transfer Pizzeria and Cafe

Log into Facebook to RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1852479241672109/

This mural is a culmination of a year-long project partnership between ArtWorks for Milwaukee, artist Raoul Deal, urban historian Michael Carriere, students from the Community Arts program at UWM's Peck School of the Arts, United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS), and others.

ArtWorks interns researched histories of Wisconsin’s Latino immigrant workers and the 50-year history of UMOS through individual interviews and an oral history project.

Interns conducted oral history interviews, learned about translating words into images and how to brainstorm design ideas, and paint the mural’s final design. The large-scale mural is being installed in the spring of 2017.