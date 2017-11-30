Join us for a new evening event series, Curiosity Circles!

View our newest exhibit, Weapons: Beyond the Blade, and stay to unpack your experiences with and perceptions of weapons with your fellow community members.

From 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., we invite participants to view the exhibit, and from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., we’ll gather for light refreshments and dialogue circles facilitated by the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, offering a unique format that allows all voices to be heard. Be prepared to examine your own perceptions beyond the blade!

Curiosity Circles is brought to you in partnership with the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion.