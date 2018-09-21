Cut and Paste: The Art of Collage

Sep 21- Oct 12

Opening Reception: Friday, September 21, 5-8pm / Artist Panel at 7pm

Life is often spontaneous, full of inspiration and endless possibilities.Collage is not simply attaching a sea of images together but instead is about changing a seemingly random collection of things into cohesive works of beauty. John Kowalczyk explores concepts of myth, math and magic in his mixed media pieces creating an almost shrine-like assemblage of color and shapes. Della Wells uses her collage art to tell stories frequently incorporating her own folklore which hints at themes of civil rights, specifically for women. Sara Willadsen designs pieces to feed her own curious nature for mapping structures, environments and spaces. Each unique in their own way, these three artists explore the unlimited potential of collage in this group exhibition.