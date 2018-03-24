Cyanotype with Tori Tasch
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Saturday, March 24 | 10:30–3:30
Cyanotype is an ultraviolet photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Place items on developing paper or fabric to create a stunning blue and white image. Leave class with a finished piece of art ready to hang on your wall! All supplies included. Bring a bag lunch.
$50 with MOWA Membership ($12+)
