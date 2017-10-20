"Cycle-delic Forest" Bike Prom

Vulture Space is a nonprofit 501c(3) community bike shop that aims to get a bicycle in the hands of every person living in Milwaukee. We are located downtown, at 651 N Plankinton Ave. Our shop depends on donations and volunteers to stay open and active.

Our largest fundraising event is Bike Prom, which happens every fall. This year it will be held at Company Brewing in Riverwest on October 20th at 10pm. The theme is "cycle-delic forest" and the area will be decorated with neon colored nature scenes. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume. Tickets are available for $10 a pair at our shop or at the door.

Activities during the event will include live DJs with black light dance floor, costume contest, dance off, photo booth, raffle prizes, and pre-party group bike ride through the neighborhood.