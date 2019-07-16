CyphaDen Music Presents: Sadat X & El Da Sensi

El Da Sensei of The Duo The Artifacts & Sadat X of the group Brand Nubian team up to bring you XL . They will have Dj Kaos with them and special guest Aztek the Barfly . This event will be one for the ages. Also performing is Cypha Den's own Taiyamo Denku with The Misheard Crew & john doe with Dj Avets / Chalice in The Palace also in the house.

15$

9PM