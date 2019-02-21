CYT Chicago: Milwaukee presents Peter Pan
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, Wendy, John, and Michael begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
February 21st – 24th
Feb 22 – 7:00 p.m.
Feb 23 – 2:00 & 6:00 p.m.
Feb 24 – 2:00 p.m.
Tickets at https://www.cytchicago.org/shows/Peter-Pan/22
Information about CYT Metro Milwaukee
CYT Metro Milwaukee is a chapter of CYT Chicago. Metro Milwaukee performed their first show in 2013 with a cast of about 30 kids. We are currently rehearsing for our 20th show, Peter Pan, with a cast of 96 kids between the ages of 8 – 18. We will be performing at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center.
- Metro Milwaukee offers classes for kids ages 6 – 18, summer camps, and produces three full length musicals each season. The shows include full costumes, sets, and lighting. Our 2018 – 19 season consists of Elf, Jr., Peter Pan and Willy Wonka Jr. We have students from all over the Metro Milwaukee area.