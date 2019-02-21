CYT Chicago: Milwaukee presents Peter Pan

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, Wendy, John, and Michael begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

February 21st – 24th

Feb 22 – 7:00 p.m.

Feb 23 – 2:00 & 6:00 p.m.

Feb 24 – 2:00 p.m.

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

901 15th Avenue

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Tickets at https://www.cytchicago.org/shows/Peter-Pan/22

Information about CYT Metro Milwaukee

CYT Metro Milwaukee is a chapter of CYT Chicago. Metro Milwaukee performed their first show in 2013 with a cast of about 30 kids. We are currently rehearsing for our 20th show, Peter Pan, with a cast of 96 kids between the ages of 8 – 18. We will be performing at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center.