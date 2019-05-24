CYT presents Willy Wonka Jr

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Director Amy Paxton deliciously unfolds the story of Willy Wonka, world-famous chocolatier, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous—and mysterious—factory is opening its gates but only to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, dancing geese, edible scenery, and more, so much more at this everlasting showstopper!


Friday, May 24: 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 26: 2 pm

