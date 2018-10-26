David Seebach's Illusions In the Night

Back by popular demand, with an all new program. Enjoy a seasonal mixture of magic and humor with some appropriate Tricks 'n' Treats.

Halloween is just around the corner and you can witness unusual mysteries in a very intimate setting.

And, don't be surprised if you become part of the show!

TICKETS

Adults – $22.00

Seniors – $19.00

Groups – $17.00 (10 or more tickets purchased at one time)

Child – $12.00 (12 and under)

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

10/26 – 7:30 PM

10/27 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

10/28 – 2 PM

Performed in the Studio Theatre.

This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.