David Seebach's Illusions In the Night

Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122

Back by popular demand, with an all new program.  Enjoy a seasonal mixture of magic and humor with some appropriate Tricks 'n' Treats.

Halloween is just around the corner and you can witness unusual mysteries in a very intimate setting.

And, don't be surprised if you become part of the show!

TICKETS

Adults – $22.00

Seniors – $19.00

Groups – $17.00 (10 or more tickets purchased at one time)

Child – $12.00 (12 and under)

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

10/26 – 7:30 PM

10/27 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

10/28 – 2 PM 

Performed in the Studio Theatre.

This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.

Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
