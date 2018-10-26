David Seebach's Illusions In the Night
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Back by popular demand, with an all new program. Enjoy a seasonal mixture of magic and humor with some appropriate Tricks 'n' Treats.
Halloween is just around the corner and you can witness unusual mysteries in a very intimate setting.
And, don't be surprised if you become part of the show!
TICKETS
Adults – $22.00
Seniors – $19.00
Groups – $17.00 (10 or more tickets purchased at one time)
Child – $12.00 (12 and under)
$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order
10/26 – 7:30 PM
10/27 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
10/28 – 2 PM
Performed in the Studio Theatre.
This is a Special Event – Pick and Choose Flex Vouchers, Sunset Vouchers, Sunset Gift Certificates, Entertainment Coupons, or any Sunset Playhouse special offers, are not valid for this show.