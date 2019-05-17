Daddy Daughter Dance- "Ties and Tiaras"
Hales Corners Lutheran Church 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Fathers, Grandpas, and special friends, escort your princess to a night of fun with dancing, refreshments and a special blessing. We pray your night is filled with joy as you make memories with your princess, daughter of the King. Open to all of Hales Corners Lutheran and the community. *Please register here by May 10th: https://www.jotform.com/HCLCS/ties-and-tiaras-dance
