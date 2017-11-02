Dan Kiley Symposium

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture & Urban Planning (SARUP) will host a one-day symposium about landscape architecture and the design of the public realm on Thursday, November 2, which will officially launch an exhibition titled “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.” The symposium, held from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at SARUP, is free and open to the public. All events are co-presented by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture & Urban Planning (SARUP) will host a one-day symposium about landscape architecture and the design of the public realm on Thursday, November 2, which will officially launch an exhibition titled “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.” The traveling photographic exhibition organized by The Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF) honors one of the most important Modernist landscape architects and will be on view in SARUP’s first-floor gallery space from October 30, 2017 until January 12, 2018. The symposium, held from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at SARUP, is free and open to the public. All events are co-presented by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

Registration is required for the symposium tour and presentations, but not the opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.