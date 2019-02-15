Dance Dance Romancé

Quarters Rock and Roll Palace 900 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

NO HATE, ONLY LOVE

IT'S DANCE DANCE ROMANCÉ

www.BangLocalDads.com return to Riverwest to deliver the dance dance for your night, week, or eternal romancé. Major tunes and live visuals all nite long. No cover, no cover, no cover.

Info
Quarters Rock and Roll Palace 900 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts
8155292195
