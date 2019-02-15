Dance Dance Romancé
Quarters Rock and Roll Palace 900 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
NO HATE, ONLY LOVE
IT'S DANCE DANCE ROMANCÉ
www.BangLocalDads.com return to Riverwest to deliver the dance dance for your night, week, or eternal romancé. Major tunes and live visuals all nite long. No cover, no cover, no cover.
https://www.facebook.com/events/335193827086231
Info
Quarters Rock and Roll Palace 900 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts