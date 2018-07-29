A Dance With Death

Join The Murder Mystery Company live in Milwaukee for an immersive mystery experience full of twists and turns. A murder will occur and your sleuthing skills will be put to the test as you work to determine whodunnit. You'll have the chance to examine clues and mingle with suspects to deduce the culprit as you dine on a killer three-course meal. You might even become a suspect yourself! Tickets go fast, so get yours today by visiting us online or calling 888-643-2583.