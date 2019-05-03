DanceCircus presents

Wadda’ You Know...About Water

A performance celebrating clean drinking water with dance, music, spoken word, trivia and interactive media

Friday, May 3, 2019 8:30 PM

Danceworks 1661 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI

DanceCircus celebrates the “Year of Clean Drinking Water in Wisconsin” with a special one night only performance featuring company and guest dancers, talk-dance by Betty Salamun, singers, and spoken word artist Silence Merry Roads. Tickets are $12.75/$8.75 at www.danceworksmke.org

Wadda’ You Know...About WATER? tests your knowledge about local water sites, keeps you in the swim of things, and connects you to freshwater resources. So, find out what you do know”….about WATER MARKS, trivia about Milwaukee’s rivers and ‘just the facts’ about the Great Lakes.

Wadda’ you really know about water earns you prizes, or...maybe, just a rubber ducky.

AND, be the first, to be in the know -- of the location and details of this year’s Global Water Dance, June 15, 2019 and your chance to jump-in and take action.

Contact Danceworks https://danceworksmke.org/performance/guest-concerts/ for tickets.

ABOUT DanceCircus DanceCircus celebrates over 40 years of inspiring, challenging, and entertaining performances marked by artistry, clarity, elegance, and simplicity. Artistic Director Betty Salamun weaves together movement, words, and music to create dances of power and meaning for audiences of all ages. Working with award winning poets, musicians, and visual artists she creates interdisciplinary performances. These collaborative performances incorporate non-dancers, students, people in agencies and diverse performers connecting the creative process of DanceCircus with life and work in the community.