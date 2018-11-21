Dancehall VS. Hip Hop

For the past few years Hip-Hop vs Dancehall has been packed to capacity month on month in cities across the globe. It has become London’s most exciting party. Hip-Hop vs Dancehall is the go to party to not only hear chart topping, rhythm busting tunes; but, to learn the difference between moving to the 2 genres. These DJs spin everything from brand new dubs to classic floor-fillers.

V100.7 FM’s Doc B is one of the best loved DJs in the country that has rocked every club with a set of decks in the city. His Hip Hop knowledge is deep, his mixing ability is unmatched, his selection to keep the crowd rocking is something to behold.

Straight from Kingston 8 Jamaica, DJ Redman is in the heart of the dancehall. His great grandparents' yawd (yard) at 87 Barbican Road was one of the original dance halls. Every artist from Daddy Roy to Buju Banton has passed through that lawn. You need to see this guy lay down the wax.

Keeping this live till three in the morning are these two powerhouses who will tear through all your favourite Rap and Bashment bangers, leaving you, your friends and everyone in attendance in a sweaty mass of smiling faces.

Strictly over 21’s only. ID required for entry.