Danceworks Adult Class Try It Week

If you're a NEW student to Danceworks and not sure what class you want to take--we've got good news! Try any* adult class on us during the week of Tuesday, January 2 - Monday, January 8. After you've found the right class for you, you'll save 20% when you register for a full 8-week winter or spring session of classes. Try as many classes as you'd like that are appropriate for your experience level! Dancing with a friend is more fun so invite one or two to come try a class with you!

Already a student at Danceworks? We've got a deal for you, too!

Register in full for a NEW class for the 8-week Winter Session and receive 20% off. (A new class qualifies as a class that you have not purchased an 8-week session for in the past.) Register in full for ANY class for the 8-week Spring Session and receive 20% off when paying in full.

One discount per student.

*Please note that the only Barre Workout class available to try out during Try It Week is the Wednesday 7-8am class.

No pre-registration required. Class sizes are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first serve basis.