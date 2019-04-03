Danceworks Auditions (April 16)

Danceworks Performance Company & Danceworks DanceLAB Audition

Tuesday, April 16, 6:00-7:30pm

Danceworks Studios | 1661 N. Water St.

Danceworks is ever-growing and ever-expanding our approach to dance and it’s meaning, potential and purpose in the lives of those throughout Milwaukee. In our upcoming 2019-20 Season, Artistic Director Dani Kuepper will be seeking to hire Advanced/Professional dancers/movers for paid performance opportunities with Danceworks Performance Company (DPC), the DanceLAB and other community engagements June 2019-April 2020. Ms. Kuepper will be casting and directing eclectic dancers/movers with training in styles as varied as: Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Ballet, Salsa, Physical Theatre, Capoeira, etc. to create dances in a collaborative environment, celebrating the unique skills of each artist.

Danceworks On Tap Audition

Tuesday, April 16, 7:30-9:00pm

Danceworks Studios | 1661 N. Water St.

Are you a tap dancer looking for new opportunities? Danceworks Director of Education and Artistic Director of Danceworks On Tap (DOT), Amy Brinkman, is seeking intermediate/advanced level rhythm tap dancers for DOT’s summer concert August 10-11. Dancers auditioning will be considered for DOT company members, community-based tap performances, and/or teaching positions as opportunities become available. If you are a team player with an open mind who likes to work in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to audition!