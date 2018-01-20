Danceworks DanceLAB: GET IT OUT THERE

Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 6pm & 8pm

GET IT OUT THERE is a concert featuring new work created by local performing artists from various disciplines including, Contemporary, Latin Dance, Irish Dance, Urban Choreography and Classical Indian Dance. Immediately following each performance, audience members are invited to stick around to mingle and share feedback with artists!

Info
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Concerts, Theater & Dance
4142778480
