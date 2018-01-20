Danceworks DanceLAB: GET IT OUT THERE
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 6pm & 8pm
GET IT OUT THERE is a concert featuring new work created by local performing artists from various disciplines including, Contemporary, Latin Dance, Irish Dance, Urban Choreography and Classical Indian Dance. Immediately following each performance, audience members are invited to stick around to mingle and share feedback with artists!
Info
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts, Theater & Dance