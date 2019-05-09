Join us for the 13th annual Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Competition on Thursday, May 9th, 2019!

This incredible celebration will show off the hard work of over 1,000 fifth and sixth grade students from 47 Milwaukee area schools, as they compete in three styles of ballroom dance as part of Danceworks Mad Hot.

The public is invited to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave. in Milwaukee) beginning at 10:00am to cheer on students, with finals and awards beginning at 11:45am. The Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Competition is completely free and open to the public, and guests are welcome to join at any time.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Wisconsin Center District are part of a smoke and tobacco-free neighborhood.