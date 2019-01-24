Join us for the 13th annual Danceworks Mad Hot Tap Competition on Thursday, January 24th, 2019!

This incredible celebration will show off the hard work of over 1,000 fourth and fifth grade students from 39 Milwaukee area schools, as they compete in Latin and Swing styles of tap dance as part of Danceworks Mad Hot. New this year, students will also compete in the category of hip hop dance, in addition to the traditional tap dance.

The public is invited to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave. in Milwaukee) beginning at 1:00pm to cheer on students, with finals and awards beginning at 4:00pm. The Danceworks Mad Hot Tap Competition is completely free and open to the public, and guests are welcome to join at any time.