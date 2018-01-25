Danceworks Mad Hot Tap Dance Competition

Come see how dance is impacting the next generation of Milwaukee's superheroes!

In an incredible celebration of Milwaukee's youth, over 1,000 fourth and fifth grade students from 46 Milwaukee area schools will show off their tap dancing skills at the Danceworks Mad Hot Tap Competition on Thursday, January 25th, 2018! The public is invited to the BMO Harris Bradley Center (1001 N. 4th St. in Milwaukee) beginning at 1:00pm to cheer on students as they compete in Funky, Latin and Swing styles of tap dance as part of the Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom & Tap Program. Finals and awards will begin at 4:00pm. The Danceworks Mad Hot Tap Competition is completely FREE and open to the public, and guests are welcome to join throughout the day.