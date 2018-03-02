Danceworks Performance Company's Women Who Dance

A coalition of empowered women from all walks of life will come together to dance diverse styles from a variety of perspectives.

Danceworks Performance Company shares the stage with other inspiring, eclectic dancing women from the Milwaukee community. Sarah Wilbur, founding Artistic Director of Danceworks Performance Company, returns to the city to remount Disclosure Tactics, a dance for herself and 18 women, that asks the question – why do we dance? Another force to be reckoned with, the vibrant women of Panadanza will perform dances of Latin America and lead a Brazilian Samba lesson! Women and men alike – let’s celebrate the Women Who Dance!

Friday, March 2, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 3, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 4, 2:30pm

And don’t miss:

Friday: Post-show talkback with Sarah Wilbur

Saturday: Pre-show Maker Fair with women-owned businesses

Sunday: Pre-show Brazilian Samba lesson

Check danceworksmke.org/women for more details, to be announced!

Ticketing Information:

Advance Purchase Tickets:

$27 Reserved // $22 General // $16 Student & Senior

Walk-Up Tickets:

$25 General // $18 Student & Senior

PURCHASE TICKETS: danceworksmke.org/women

Or call the Danceworks Box Office: 414.277.8480 x6025