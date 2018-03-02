Danceworks Performance Company's Women Who Dance
Next Act Theatre 255 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A coalition of empowered women from all walks of life will come together to dance diverse styles from a variety of perspectives.
Danceworks Performance Company shares the stage with other inspiring, eclectic dancing women from the Milwaukee community. Sarah Wilbur, founding Artistic Director of Danceworks Performance Company, returns to the city to remount Disclosure Tactics, a dance for herself and 18 women, that asks the question – why do we dance? Another force to be reckoned with, the vibrant women of Panadanza will perform dances of Latin America and lead a Brazilian Samba lesson! Women and men alike – let’s celebrate the Women Who Dance!
Friday, March 2, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 3, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 4, 2:30pm
And don’t miss:
Friday: Post-show talkback with Sarah Wilbur
Saturday: Pre-show Maker Fair with women-owned businesses
Sunday: Pre-show Brazilian Samba lesson
Check danceworksmke.org/women for more details, to be announced!
Ticketing Information:
Advance Purchase Tickets:
$27 Reserved // $22 General // $16 Student & Senior
Walk-Up Tickets:
$25 General // $18 Student & Senior
PURCHASE TICKETS: danceworksmke.org/women
Or call the Danceworks Box Office: 414.277.8480 x6025