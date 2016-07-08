Danceworks Professional Company: Stories From A Life

Event time: All performances will be at 7:30pm

Stories From A Life

Danceworks Studio Theatre

Friday, March 3 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 4 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 5 – 7:30pm

Friday, March 10 – 7:30pm

Saturday, March 11 – 7:30pm

Sunday, March 12 – 7:30pm

What is memory? How do we define ourselves by our memories? This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder’s grandmother – Sophia Saren. Filmed interviews about her childhood, marriage and her journey are interwoven with athletic dancing, monologues, diverse music and audience interactions that invite guests to consider how our own story will live on in history.

Danceworks Performance Company will also present Stories From A Life at Dance Place, Washington D.C. March 25-26, 2017.

