Danceworks Professional Company: Stories From A Life
Event time: All performances will be at 7:30pm
Stories From A Life
Danceworks Studio Theatre
Friday, March 3 - 7:30pm
Saturday, March 4 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 5 – 7:30pm
Friday, March 10 – 7:30pm
Saturday, March 11 – 7:30pm
Sunday, March 12 – 7:30pm
What is memory? How do we define ourselves by our memories? This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder’s grandmother – Sophia Saren. Filmed interviews about her childhood, marriage and her journey are interwoven with athletic dancing, monologues, diverse music and audience interactions that invite guests to consider how our own story will live on in history.
Danceworks Performance Company will also present Stories From A Life at Dance Place, Washington D.C. March 25-26, 2017.
Price: http://danceworksmke.org/performances/danceworks-performance-company/