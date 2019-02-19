Danceworks School Day Off Workshop
Danceworks Performance Company 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Get creative, and make a day off of school an imaginative experience!
Grades 5K-5th | 9am-4pm | 1661 N. Water St.
Each School Day Off Workshop will explore a different country of the world! Students will discover traditions, music, and day to day life of children thousands of miles away, gaining insight and discovering similarities between other cultures and peoples. They will also earn a keepsake passport full of stamps for each country they “travel” to!
Friday, October 19 – Japan
Monday, October 22 – Pakistan
Tuesday, November 6 – Turkey
Monday, January 21 – Jamaica
Monday, February 18 – Costa Rica
Tuesday, February 19 – Greece
Friday, March 15 – Ireland
Tuesday, April 2 – Germany
April 15-19 (Spring Break) – Countries of Africa