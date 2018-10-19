Danceworks School Day Off Workshop

Get creative, and make a day off of school an imaginative experience!

Each School Day Off Workshop will explore a different country of the world! Students will discover traditions, music, and day to day life of children thousands of miles away, gaining insight and discovering similarities between other cultures and peoples. They will also earn a keepsake passport full of stamps for each country they “travel” to!

Grades 5K-5th | 9am-4pm

Friday, October 19 – Japan

Monday, October 22 – Pakistan

Tuesday, November 6 – Turkey

Monday, January 21 – Jamaica

Monday, February 18 – Costa Rica

Tuesday, February 19 – Greece

Friday, March 15 – Ireland

Tuesday, April 2 – Germany

April 15-19 (Spring Break) – Countries of Africa