Danceworks Youth Performance Company: Wandering Wonderland

Danceworks Youth Performance Company presents…

Wandering Wonderland

Saturday, April 6, 4pm & 6:30pm

Sunday, April 7, 1pm & 3:30pm

at Danceworks Studio Theatre

An absolutely average day begins for sweet Alice. Lovely weather makes for a perfect chance to take her lessons outside. She begins her homework, but before long slips into a dream-filled sleep. Her imagination carries her down the rabbit hole and into a world of endless tea parties, talking caterpillars, and a never-ending card game.

Follow Alice on her danced journey through our Wonderland. This choreographed production is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classics but takes its own twists and turns. Not everything is as it seems…

Advanced Purchase Tickets: General Admission $14 | Student/Senior/Military $9

Walk-Up Tickets: General Admission $16 | Student/Senior/Military – $11

Children two (2) years of age and under do not need a ticket to see the performance, provided they are seated on a parent or guardian’s lap.

*All ticket prices include a $0.75 processing fee.