A Dandy Comedy Show presents the best in stand up, located at one of Milwaukee’s newest (and perhaps only) hybrid vintage store/event space. If you want laughs while also having access to a deal on a chair from the ’60s, this is the show for you. Join us on Saturday, February 2 at 8pm at the all new Dandy on Vliet St.

Featuring Elijah Holbrook (MKE) and Chelsea Hood (CHI), headliner, Adam Burke (CHI) and host, Kaitlin McCarthy (MKE)

A Dandy Comedy Show

Sat. Feb 2nd at 8pm

at Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St.

Milwaukee, WI 53208

About the venue!

Dandy – Midventurous Modern

Stuff for sale. Style for hire. Space for rent. Dandy is a dream that somehow came true for its owners, Ryan and Jess (Day + Anderson = Dandy). Since October of 2017, the couple has preserved and transformed their old Milwaukee space into a jack-of-all-trades hot spot. Vintage furniture/décor/clothing in the front, event/production/performance space in the back. Getting married? Have an event? Want to collaborate? Get in touch! 414-982-5020 | shop@livedandy.com | @livedandy